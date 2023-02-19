Saint Mary's Cardinals beat in overtime the Concordia Cobbers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Saint Mary's Cardinals come away with the close win over the Concordia Cobbers on the road on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.

Saint Mary's' Allie Urlaub scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Cardinals took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Katie Devine . Mikayla Vasilevich and Kas Kingston assisted.

The Cobbers tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Morgan Sauvageau found the back of the net, assisted by Paige Hanson and Jerica Friese .

The Cardinals made it 2-1 with a goal from Anne Carmean .

Jordy Wyant increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period.

Abbey Hardwick narrowed the gap to 3-2 five minutes later, assisted by Emma Fetch and Morgan Sauvageau.

The Cobbers tied the score 3-3 with six seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Morgan Sauvageau, assisted by Abbey Hardwick and Jerica Friese.

Just over one minutes in, Allie Urlaub scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jordy Wyant.