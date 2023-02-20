Saint Mary's Cardinals beat Concordia Cobbers in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Saint Mary's Cardinals won 4-3 on the road against the Concordia Cobbers on Saturday.

Saint Mary's' Allie Urlaub scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Cardinals took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Katie Devine . Mikayla Vasilevich and Kas Kingston assisted.

The Cobbers tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Morgan Sauvageau found the back of the net, assisted by Paige Hanson and Jerica Friese .

The Cardinals made it 2-1 with a goal from Anne Carmean .

Jordy Wyant increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period.

Abbey Hardwick narrowed the gap to 3-2 five minutes later, assisted by Emma Fetch and Morgan Sauvageau.

The Cobbers tied the score 3-3 with six seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Morgan Sauvageau, assisted by Abbey Hardwick and Jerica Friese.

The Cardinals took the lead early when Allie Urlaub netted one, assisted by Jordy Wyant. That left the final score at 4-3.