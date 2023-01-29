Saint Mary's Cardinals beat Bethel Royals in overtime

The Bethel Royals hosted the Saint Mary's Cardinals in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Saint Mary's prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Saint Mary's' Jenna Kurkowski scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Royals took the lead when Lexi DeBace scored the first goal assisted by Megan Johnson .

The Cardinals made it 1-1 with a goal from Kas Kingston .

Just over two minutes in, Jenna Kurkowski scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Kas Kingston and Sydney Green .

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Royals host St. Scholastica at 7 p.m. CST and the Cardinals welcome the Saint Benedict Blazers at 7 p.m. CST.