Saint Mary's Cardinals and St. Olaf Oles drew 2-2

The teams split the points when the Saint Mary's Cardinals hosted the St. Olaf Oles. The final score was 2-2.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 57 seconds into the second period, the Oles took the lead when Grace Lankas netted one assisted by Solvei Berg-Messerole and Mia Jutz .

The Cardinals tied the score 1-1 early when Jordy Wyant found the back of the net.

Maddie Anderson took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Lexie Ligday and MaKenna Beaver.

Kas Kingston tied it up 2-2 late in the third.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.