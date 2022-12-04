Saint Benedict Blazers win at home against Bethel Royals
The Saint Benedict Blazers won the home game against the Bethel Royals 3-1 on Friday.
The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kennedy Morris. Addy Hackley and Corrine Brown assisted.
The Blazers' Sydney Hunst increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Chloe Lewis and Alli Voss.
Ally Halverson scored early into the second period, assisted by Emily Roder .
The Blazers increased the lead to 3-1 with 12 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Sami Hackley, assisted by Corrine Brown.
The win over the Royals means that the Blazers have four home wins in a row.
Next games:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Bethel.