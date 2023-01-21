Saint Benedict Blazers win against Hamline Pipers in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Hamline Pipers' home game against the Saint Benedict Blazers ran into overtime on Friday. Saint Benedict snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.

Saint Benedict's Jenna Timm scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Pipers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Payton Luff . Ashley Grabau and Elizabeth Valley assisted.

The Blazers' Corrine Brown tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Abby Nelson.

The Blazers took the lead with a goal from Emma Rooks late in the first, assisted by Rylee Tanner and Jenna Timm.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Blazers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Pipers tied the score 3-3 with 01.09 remaining of the third period after a goal from Morgan Wohlers , assisted by Sydney Lemke and Haley Eder-Zdechlik .

In overtime, it took 3:58 before Jenna Timm scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Corrine Brown and Aurora Opsahl.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.