Saint Benedict Blazers pull ahead in the third to defeat UW-Superior Yellowjackets

The Saint Benedict Blazers were victorious on the road against the UW-Superior Yellowjackets. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Saint Benedict pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-2.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kailey Swerhun.

Aurora Opsahl scored early in the second period, assisted by Ava Stinnett.

Jamie Bimberg then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Presley Kraemer assisted.

Late, Jenna Hoops scored a goal, assisted by Brynn MacLean and Emma Booth, making the score 2-2.

The Blazers took the lead early into the third period when Jamie Benzie found the back of the net, assisted by Sydney Hunst.

Ava Stinnett increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third, assisted by Aurora Opsahl and Emma Rooks.