Saint Benedict Blazers grab extra point vs. Hamline Pipers in overtime

The Hamline Pipers and the visiting Saint Benedict Blazers tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Saint Benedict beat Hamline in overtime 4-3.

Saint Benedict's Jenna Timm scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Pipers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Payton Luff . Ashley Grabau and Elizabeth Valley assisted.

The Blazers' Corrine Brown tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Abby Nelson.

The Blazers took the lead with a goal from Emma Rooks late into the first, assisted by Rylee Tanner and Jenna Timm.

The Blazers scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Pipers tied the score 3-3 with 01.09 remaining of the third period after a goal from Morgan Wohlers , assisted by Sydney Lemke and Haley Eder-Zdechlik .

In overtime, it took 3:58 before Jenna Timm scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Corrine Brown and Aurora Opsahl.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.