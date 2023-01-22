Saint Benedict Blazers get the better of Hamline Pipers
The Saint Benedict Blazers got away with a win on Friday in their road game against the Hamline Pipers. The game finished 4-3.
Saint Benedict's Jenna Timm scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting Pipers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Payton Luff . Ashley Grabau and Elizabeth Valley assisted.
The Blazers' Corrine Brown tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Abby Nelson.
The Blazers took the lead with a goal from Emma Rooks late into the first, assisted by Rylee Tanner and Jenna Timm.
The Blazers scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.
The Pipers tied the score 3-3 with 01.09 remaining of the third period after a goal from Morgan Wohlers , assisted by Sydney Lemke and Haley Eder-Zdechlik .
The Blazers took the lead early when Jenna Timm scored, assisted by Corrine Brown and Aurora Opsahl. The 4-3 goal held up as the game winner.
Coming up:
The teams play again on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.