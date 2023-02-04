Saint Benedict Blazers dig deep in the third to win against Saint Mary's Cardinals

The Saint Benedict Blazers and the visiting Saint Mary's Cardinals were tied going into the third, but Saint Benedict pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.

The hosting Blazers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Sami Hackley scoring in the first minute.

The Cardinals tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Katie Pierpont scored.

The Blazers took the lead with 01.19 remaining of the third period after a goal from Aurora Opsahl, assisted by Jenna Timm.

The Blazers increased the lead to 3-1 with nine seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Emma Rooks, assisted by Jenna Timm and Ally Frantzick.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.