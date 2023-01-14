Saint Benedict Blazers couldn't stop Gustavus Golden Gusties' winning run

The Gustavus Golden Gusties and the Saint Benedict Blazers met on Friday. Gustavus came into the game off the back of a run of 10 successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-2.

The Gusties took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kristina Press . Emily Olson assisted.

The Gusties increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Kristina Press late into the first, assisted by Emily Olson.

The Gusties' Brooke Power increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Gabby Slykas and Margot Bettman .

The Gusties' Emily Olson increased the lead to 4-0 with a minute left into the first, assisted by Kristina Press and Hailey Holland .

The Gusties scored one goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

The Blazers narrowed the gap again with a goal from Emma Rooks, assisted by Shauna Miller and Chloe Lewis at 11:40 into the third period.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST, this time in Saint Benedict.