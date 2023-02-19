Saint Benedict Blazers beat St. Catherine Wildcats

The Saint Benedict Blazers won their home game against the St. Catherine Wildcats on Saturday, ending 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Blazers took the lead when Sami Boerboom scored the first goal assisted by Jamie Benzie and Presley Kraemer.

The Blazers made it 2-0 with a goal from Morgan Cromwell.

Marie Reimer narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kaitlyn Blair and Laura Denchfield .

The Blazers increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.57 remaining of the third after a goal from Presley Kraemer, assisted by Jenna Timm and Morgan Cromwell.