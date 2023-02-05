Saint Benedict Blazers beat Saint Mary's Cardinals – despite trailing early

After the first period the Saint Mary's Cardinals were in the lead 2-0, but the Saint Benedict Blazers turned the game around and won. In the end, the result was 3-2.

Saint Benedict's Ava Stinnett scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Cardinals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Kas Kingston scoring in the first period, assisted by Ellie Hegdahl and Taverie Sherner .

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ellie Hegdahl with a minute left into the first period, assisted by Katie Pierpont .

Presley Kraemer scored early in the second period, assisted by Abby Nelson.

Aurora Opsahl tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Sami Hackley and Ava Stinnett.

The Blazers took the lead early when Ava Stinnett found the back of the net, assisted by Sami Hackley and Presley Kraemer. With that, the Blazers turned the game around.

Next up:

The Cardinals play against St. Scholastica on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Blazers will face UW-River Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST.