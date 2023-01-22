Saint Benedict Blazers beat in overtime the Hamline Pipers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Saint Benedict Blazers come away with the close win over the Hamline Pipers on the road on Friday. The final score was 4-3.

Saint Benedict's Jenna Timm scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Pipers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Payton Luff . Ashley Grabau and Elizabeth Valley assisted.

The Blazers' Corrine Brown tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Abby Nelson.

The Blazers took the lead with a goal from Emma Rooks late into the first, assisted by Rylee Tanner and Jenna Timm.

The Blazers scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Pipers tied the score 3-3 with 01.09 remaining of the third period after a goal from Morgan Wohlers , assisted by Sydney Lemke and Haley Eder-Zdechlik .

In overtime, it took 3:58 before Jenna Timm scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Corrine Brown and Aurora Opsahl.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.