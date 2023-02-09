Rausch scores 2 in UW-Eau Claire Blugolds' win over St. Scholastica Saints

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds won against the visiting St. Scholastica Saints 5-2 on Wednesday.

The Blugolds took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Taylor Holm. Taylar Meier and Rachel Mirwald assisted.

The Blugolds scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Ellie Anderson increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Sophie Rausch.

Sadie Long increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Eden Gruber and Hattie Verstegen.