Rausch scores 2 in UW-Eau Claire Blugolds' win over St. Scholastica Saints
The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds won against the visiting St. Scholastica Saints 5-2 on Wednesday.
The Blugolds took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Taylor Holm. Taylar Meier and Rachel Mirwald assisted.
The Blugolds scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.
Ellie Anderson increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Sophie Rausch.
Sadie Long increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Eden Gruber and Hattie Verstegen.