Women's College | Women's College | MIAC - Women's

Rausch scores 2 in UW-Eau Claire Blugolds' win over St. Scholastica Saints

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds won against the visiting St. Scholastica Saints 5-2 on Wednesday.

img_500246602_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 09, 2023 08:51 AM
Share

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds won against the visiting St. Scholastica Saints 5-2 on Wednesday.

The Blugolds took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Taylor Holm. Taylar Meier and Rachel Mirwald assisted.

The Blugolds scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Ellie Anderson increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Sophie Rausch.

Sadie Long increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Eden Gruber and Hattie Verstegen.