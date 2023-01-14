Points were split as Saint Mary's Cardinals hosted St. Olaf Oles

The home-team Saint Mary's Cardinals and the visiting St. Olaf Oles claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the game on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Oles took the lead when Grace Lankas found the back of the net assisted by Solvei Berg-Messerole and Mia Jutz .

The Cardinals tied the score 1-1 early when Jordy Wyant beat the goalie.

Maddie Anderson took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Lexie Ligday and MaKenna Beaver.

Kas Kingston tied the game 2-2 late in the third.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST, this time in St. Olaf.