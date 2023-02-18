Sponsored By
Points were split as Concordia Cobbers hosted Saint Mary's Cardinals

The home-team Concordia Cobbers and the visiting Saint Mary's Cardinals claimed a point each with a 1-1 draw in the game on Friday.

February 18, 2023 11:01 AM

The Cobbers first took the lead in the third period, with a goal from Jade Ford , assisted by McKenzie Oelkers .

The Cardinals tied the score 1-1 with five seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Kas Kingston , assisted by Jordy Wyant and Jenna Kurkowski .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.

