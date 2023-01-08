Marian Sabres win on the road against Bethel Royals

The Marian Sabres won the road game against the Bethel Royals 4-1 on Saturday.

The visiting Sabres took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Logan Crawford. Brynn Weaver assisted.

The Sabres' Melodee Eastman increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Aeryn Olson.

The Sabres increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Mackenzie Rosin scored.

Lindsey Albers scored early in the second period, assisted by Kallie Abrahamson and McKayla Machlitt .

The Sabres increased the lead to 4-1 with six seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Sydney Schipper, assisted by Dayna Jones.

Next up:

The Sabres play against St. Catherine on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Royals will face Augsburg on Friday at 3 p.m. CST.