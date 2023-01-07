Lauren Wincentsen was the hero as UW-Stevens Point Pointers beat Hamline Pipers

The UW-Stevens Point Pointers won on the road against the Hamline Pipers. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game didn't come until the third period. Lauren Wincentsen scored the goal and delivered the win for UW-Stevens Point.

Next up:

The Pipers host the UW-Superior Yellowjackets on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Pointers will face Saint Mary's on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.