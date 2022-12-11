Kennedy Stein was the hero as Augsburg Auggies beat St. Norbert Green Knights

The Augsburg Auggies won at home against the St. Norbert Green Knights. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. Kennedy Stein scored the goal and delivered the win for Augsburg.

The Auggies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kennedy Stein. Katie Flynn and Emily Cronkhite assisted.