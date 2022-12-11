SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Women's College | Women's College | MIAC - Women's

Kennedy Stein was the hero as Augsburg Auggies beat St. Norbert Green Knights

The Augsburg Auggies won at home against the St. Norbert Green Knights. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/507890/kennedy-stein">Kennedy Stein</a> scored the goal and delivered the win for Augsburg.

500195781_5342828671e6ff0b448c36c9c706f850.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 10, 2022 09:04 PM
Share

The Augsburg Auggies won at home against the St. Norbert Green Knights. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. Kennedy Stein scored the goal and delivered the win for Augsburg.

Augsburg's Kennedy Stein scored the game-winning goal.

The Auggies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kennedy Stein. Katie Flynn and Emily Cronkhite assisted.