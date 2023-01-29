In top form, St. Scholastica Saints take another victory

The St. Scholastica Saints are now in a strong position. When the team met the Hamline Pipers at home on Saturday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 4-2, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kayla Kasel . Lauryn Hull assisted.

The Saints scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Saints increased the lead to 4-2 with 25 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Emily Sabol , assisted by Allie Bussey .

Next up:

In the next round on Friday, the Saints will face Bethel on the road at 7 p.m. CST, while the Pipers host Gustavus at 7 p.m. CST.