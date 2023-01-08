In top form, Saint Mary's Cardinals take another victory

The Saint Mary's Cardinals are now in a strong position. When the team met the UW-Stevens Point Pointers at home on Saturday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 2-1, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

Saint Mary's' Sidney Polzin scored the game-winning goal.

The Cardinals first took the lead, after only 12 seconds into the second period, with a goal from Allie Urlaub, assisted by Kennedy Kraus .

Maike Zipp tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Courtney Leising.

The Cardinals took the lead after only 33 seconds into overtime when Sidney Polzin beat the goalie, assisted by Kas Kingston . The 2-1 goal held up as the game winner.

The Cardinals were called for no penalties, while the Pointers received no penalties.