Hard to beat at home: St. Olaf Oles on seven straight wins

Home does it for the St. Olaf Oles, and on Friday they beat the Saint Benedict Blazers 3-2 and made it seven successive home wins.

St. Olaf's Iona Welsch scored the game-winning goal.

The Blazers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Emily Lemker. Morgan Cromwell assisted.

Aurora Opsahl scored early into the second period, assisted by Jenna Timm.

The Oles narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute of the third period when Molly Terebayza netted one, assisted by Grace Lankas and Sol. Berg-Messerole.

Grace Lankas tied the game 2-2 late in the third, assisted by Sol. Berg-Messerole.

The Oles took the lead early when Iona Welsch found the back of the net. With that, the Oles turned the game around.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.