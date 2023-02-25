Hamline Pipers win knock out game against St. Olaf Oles after an overtime thriller

The Hamline Pipers might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the St. Olaf Oles. With a final score of 2-1 in a game that went to overtime, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

Hamline's Emme Nelson scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from MaKenna Beaver. Lauren Spear assisted.

Nikki Olund scored late into the second period, assisted by Erika Broten .

In overtime, it took 5:14 before Emme Nelson scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Erika Broten.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oles were whistled for no penalties, while the Pipers received no penalties.