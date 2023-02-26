Sponsored By
Hamline Pipers win knock out game against St. Olaf Oles

February 25, 2023 07:26 PM

The Hamline Pipers might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the St. Olaf Oles. With a final score of 2-1, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

Hamline's Emme Nelson scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from MaKenna Beaver. Lauren Spear assisted.

Nikki Olund scored late into the second period, assisted by Erika Broten .

The Pipers made it 2-1 when Emme Nelson scored assisted by Erika Broten.

The Oles were whistled for no penalties, while the Pipers received no penalties.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.