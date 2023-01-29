Hamline Pipers win against St. Scholastica Saints – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, the St. Scholastica Saints led 3-2. However, the Hamline Pipers changed things in their favor and won. The game ended 4-2.

Next up:

In the next round on Friday, the Saints will face Bethel on the road at 7 p.m. CST, while the Pipers host Gustavus at 7 p.m. CST.