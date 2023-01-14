Hamline Pipers win against St. Catherine Wildcats in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Hamline Pipers come away with the close win over the St. Catherine Wildcats at home on Friday. The final score was 4-3.

Hamline's Elizabeth Valley scored the game-winning goal.

The Pipers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Annika Lindgren . Haley Eder-Zdechlik and Erika Broten assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Pipers.

The Wildcats tied the score 3-3 with 45 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Isabel Burt, assisted by Abby Pirkl .

Just over one minutes in, Elizabeth Valley scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in St. Catherine.