Hamline Pipers victorious against Bethel Royals

The Hamline Pipers defeated the Bethel Royals 4-1 on Saturday.

The visiting Royals started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Emily Wiltse scoring in the first minute.

Erika Broten scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Ashley Grabau and Molly Meyers .

Late, Erika Broten scored a goal, assisted by Keirsen Kobi , making the score 2-1.

Nikki Olund increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Cheyenne Abear .

Nikki Olund increased the lead to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Sydney Lemke and Cheyenne Abear.