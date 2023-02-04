Women's College | Women's College | MIAC - Women's

Hamline Pipers secure much-needed win

The Hamline Pipers have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 0-0 victory over the Gustavus Golden Gusties, things are looking brighter for Hamline with at least a much needed point.

img_500241892_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 04:12 PM
Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Hamline.