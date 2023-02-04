Hamline Pipers secure much-needed win
The Hamline Pipers have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 0-0 victory over the Gustavus Golden Gusties, things are looking brighter for Hamline with at least a much needed point.
Coming up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Hamline.