Hamline Pipers look impressive on the road against St. Catherine Wildcats

The Hamline Pipers put on a solid performance in their 3-3 draw away to the St. Catherine Wildcats on Saturday.

The visiting Pipers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Cheyenne Abear scoring in the first period.

Laura Denchfield scored late into the second period.

Paige Loidolt then tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 2-1.

The Pipers tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Haley Eder-Zdechlik beat the goalie.

Isabel Burt took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Emmie Verhaagh .

Molly Meyers tied the game 3-3 seven minutes later.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Friday with the Wildcats hosting Saint Mary's at 7 p.m. CST, and the Pipers hosting Saint Benedict.