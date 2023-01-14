Hamline Pipers grab extra point vs. St. Catherine Wildcats in overtime

The Hamline Pipers and the visiting St. Catherine Wildcats tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Hamline beat St. Catherine in overtime 4-3.

Hamline's Elizabeth Valley scored the game-winning goal.

The Pipers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Annika Lindgren . Haley Eder-Zdechlik and Erika Broten assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Pipers.

The Wildcats tied the score 3-3 with 45 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Isabel Burt, assisted by Abby Pirkl .

Just over one minutes in, Elizabeth Valley scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in St. Catherine.