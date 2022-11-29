SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Hamline Pipers couldn't stop star-studded UW-Eau Claire Blugolds from winning

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds and the Hamline Pipers met on Tuesday. Eau Claire came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 29, 2022 01:26 AM
Next games:

The Blugolds will travel to the Hamline Pipers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Pipers will face Concordia at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.