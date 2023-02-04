Hamline Pipers couldn't stop star-studded Gustavus Golden Gusties from winning

The Gustavus Golden Gusties and the Hamline Pipers met on Friday. Gustavus came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Gusties took the lead when Hailey Holland scored the first goal.

The Gusties made it 2-0 with a goal from Kristina Press .

Kristina Press increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period.

Morgan Wohlers narrowed the gap to 3-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Emme Nelson .

The Pipers' Sydney Lemke narrowed the gap again, assisted by Lucy Hoelscher and Ashley Grabau at 11:13 into the third period.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.