Hamline Pipers claim win at home against St. Catherine Wildcats

A close game saw the Hamline Pipers just edge out the St. Catherine Wildcats on Friday. The final score was 4-3.

Hamline's Elizabeth Valley scored the game-winning goal.

The Pipers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Annika Lindgren . Haley Eder-Zdechlik and Erika Broten assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Pipers.

The Wildcats tied the score 3-3 with 45 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Isabel Burt, assisted by Emmie Verhaagh and Ellie Skaja.

The Pipers took the lead early when Elizabeth Valley found the back of the net. The 4-3 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in St. Catherine.