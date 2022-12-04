SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Hamline Pipers claim win at home against Concordia Cobbers

A close game saw the Hamline Pipers just edge out the Concordia Cobbers on Friday. The final score was 4-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 04, 2022 05:29 PM
Hamline's Annika Lindgren scored the game-winning goal.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Pipers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Jerica Friese tied the game 3-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Kaylie Zimmerman .

The Pipers took the lead early when Annika Lindgren netted one, assisted by Haley Eder-Zdechlik . That left the final score at 4-3.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.

