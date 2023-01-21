Gustavus Golden Gusties' winning run ended after game against Augsburg Auggies

The Gustavus Golden Gusties' run of 12 straight wins ended on the road against the Augsburg Auggies. Friday's game finished 3-2 in overtime.

Augsburg's Nora Stepan scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 54 seconds into the second period, the Gusties took the lead when Sophia Coltvet scored assisted by Brooke Power and Molly McHugh .

The Auggies made it 1-1 with a goal from Katie Flynn .

The Auggies made it 2-1 midway through when Nora Stepan netted one, assisted by Payton Allen and Emily Schoeberl .

Brooke Power tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kayla Vrieze . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:13 before Nora Stepan scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Emily Cronkhite and Katie Flynn.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.