Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Women's College Women's College MIAC - Women's

Gustavus Golden Gusties win on the road against St. Olaf Oles

The Gustavus Golden Gusties won the road game against the St. Olaf Oles 6-1 on Saturday.

img_500253415_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 19, 2023 05:05 PM

The Gustavus Golden Gusties won the road game against the St. Olaf Oles 6-1 on Saturday.

The Gusties took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Hailey Holland .

The Gusties increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Hailey Holland beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Emily Olson and Brooke Remington .

Hailey Holland then tallied a goal as he scored again, late, making the score 3-0.

The Gusties increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Brooke Power scored, assisted by Molly McHugh and Hannah Gray .

Kristina Press increased the lead to 5-0 two minutes later, assisted by Emily Olson and Brooke Power.

Maddie Anderson narrowed the gap to 5-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Sophie McBane.

Kaitlyn Holland increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Lily Mortenson and Hannah Gray.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.