Gustavus Golden Gusties win on the road against St. Olaf Oles

The Gustavus Golden Gusties won the road game against the St. Olaf Oles 6-1 on Saturday.

The Gusties took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Hailey Holland .

The Gusties increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Hailey Holland beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Emily Olson and Brooke Remington .

Hailey Holland then tallied a goal as he scored again, late, making the score 3-0.

The Gusties increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Brooke Power scored, assisted by Molly McHugh and Hannah Gray .

Kristina Press increased the lead to 5-0 two minutes later, assisted by Emily Olson and Brooke Power.

Maddie Anderson narrowed the gap to 5-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Sophie McBane.

Kaitlyn Holland increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Lily Mortenson and Hannah Gray.