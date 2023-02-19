Gustavus Golden Gusties win on the road against St. Olaf Oles
The Gustavus Golden Gusties won the road game against the St. Olaf Oles 6-1 on Saturday.
The Gusties took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Hailey Holland .
The Gusties increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Hailey Holland beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Emily Olson and Brooke Remington .
Hailey Holland then tallied a goal as he scored again, late, making the score 3-0.
The Gusties increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Brooke Power scored, assisted by Molly McHugh and Hannah Gray .
Kristina Press increased the lead to 5-0 two minutes later, assisted by Emily Olson and Brooke Power.
Maddie Anderson narrowed the gap to 5-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Sophie McBane.
Kaitlyn Holland increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Lily Mortenson and Hannah Gray.