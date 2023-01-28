Gustavus Golden Gusties win on the road against St. Catherine Wildcats

The Gustavus Golden Gusties won the road game against the St. Catherine Wildcats 6-1 on Friday.

The hosting Wildcats opened strong, right after the puck drop with Paige Loidolt scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Maiah Robert and Marie Reimer .

The Gusties' Hailey Holland tied the game 1-1 late into the first period.

The Gusties scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Brooke Power increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Molly McHugh .

Hailey Holland increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Emily Olson and Kristina Press .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.