Gustavus Golden Gusties victorious against St. Catherine Wildcats

The Gustavus Golden Gusties defeated the St. Catherine Wildcats 6-1 on Friday.

The Wildcats started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Paige Loidolt scoring in the first period, assisted by Maiah Robert and Marie Reimer .

The Gusties' Hailey Holland tied it up late into the first period.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Gusties led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Brooke Power increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Molly McHugh .

Hailey Holland increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Emily Olson and Kristina Press .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Gustavus.