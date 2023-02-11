Gustavus Golden Gusties make it four successive shutouts

Scoring against the Gustavus Golden Gusties seems nearly impossible these days. The game between the Gustavus Golden Gusties and Concordia finished 9-0, and Gustavus is now on a run of four games without conceding a goal.

The Gusties took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Gabby Slykas . Molly McHugh assisted.

The Gusties increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kaitlyn Holland struck, assisted by Clara Billings and Lily Mortenson .

The Gusties increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first when Hailey Holland scored, assisted by Kristina Press .

The Gusties' Lily Mortenson increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Kaitlyn Holland and Gabby Slykas.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Gusties.

The Gusties increased the lead to 7-0 within the first minute when Clara Billings found the back of the net, assisted by Kaitlyn Holland and Lily Mortenson.

Clara Billings increased the lead to 8-0 nine minutes later, assisted by Lily Mortenson and Kaitlyn Holland.

In the end the 9-0 came from Kaitlyn Holland who increased the Gusties' lead, assisted by Brooke Remington and Hannah Gray , with a minute left into the third period. That left the final score at 9-0.

With this win the Gusties have eight straight victories.

Next up:

In the next round on Friday, the Gusties will face St. Olaf at home at 7 p.m. CST, while the Cobbers host Saint Mary's at 7 p.m. CST.