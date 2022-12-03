Gustavus Golden Gusties keep on winning and now have nine straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Gustavus Golden Gusties as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Saint Mary's Cardinals, making it nine in a row. They won 4-0 over Saint Mary's.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Brooke Power . Hannah Gray assisted.

The Gusties increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Emily Olson scored, assisted by Hannah Gray and Sophia Coltvet .

Emily Olson scored late into the second period, assisted by Brooke Remington and Brooke Power.

The Gusties made it 4-0 when Lily Mortenson scored, assisted by Sophia Coltvet with a minute left in the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.