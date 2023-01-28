Gustavus Golden Gusties hard to beat at home – 10 successive home wins

The Gustavus Golden Gusties have racked up an impressive series of home wins. The 3-0 victory over the St. Catherine Wildcats on Saturday meant number 10 in a row at home.

The Gusties took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Hailey Holland .

Kaitlyn Holland scored late in the second period, assisted by Lily Mortenson and Gianna Gasparini .

The Gusties made it 3-0 when Hailey Holland netted one, assisted by Emily Olson and Kristina Press early into the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Gusties play UW-River Falls away on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST. The Wildcats will face St. Olaf at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.