Gustavus Golden Gusties beat Saint Benedict Blazers and continue winning run

The game between the Gustavus Golden Gusties and the Saint Benedict Blazers on Friday finished 5-2. The result means Gustavus has 11 straight wins.

The Gusties took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kristina Press . Emily Olson assisted.

The Gusties increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Kristina Press late into the first, assisted by Emily Olson.

The Gusties increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Brooke Power scored, assisted by Gabby Slykas and Margot Bettman .

The Gusties' Emily Olson increased the lead to 4-0 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Kristina Press and Hailey Holland .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Gusties led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Blazers narrowed the gap again with a goal from Emma Rooks, assisted by Shauna Miller and Chloe Lewis at 11:40 into the third period.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.