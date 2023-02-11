Gustavus Golden Gusties beat Concordia Cobbers and continue winning run

The game between the Gustavus Golden Gusties and the Concordia Cobbers on Friday finished 5-0. The result means Gustavus has seven straight wins.

The hosting Gusties took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brooke Power . Hailey Holland and Kayla Vrieze assisted.

The Gusties increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Emily Olson scored, assisted by Kayla Vrieze and Hailey Holland.

Kristina Press scored early into the second period.

Kaitlyn Holland then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 4-0. Hannah Gray assisted.

The Gusties increased the lead to 5-0, after only 19 seconds into the third period when Emily Olson found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Hailey Holland and Kayla Vrieze. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.