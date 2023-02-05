Great celebration scenes as Gustavus Golden Gusties secured the title with a win against Hamline Pipers

The Gustavus Golden Gusties had every reason to celebrate after a 3-2 win at home against the Hamline Pipers. The result means that Gustavus has sealed the title.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Gusties took the lead when Hailey Holland scored.

Midway through, Kristina Press scored a goal, assisted by Hailey Holland and Emily Olson , making the score 2-0.

Kristina Press increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period.

Morgan Wohlers narrowed the gap to 3-1 only seconds later, assisted by Emme Nelson .

The Pipers narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Sydney Lemke beat the goalie, assisted by Lucy Hoelscher and Ashley Grabau .

With this win the Gusties have four straight victories.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Hamline.