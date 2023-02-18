Finally a win – Hamline Pipers have ended losing streak after 2-1 vs. Bethel Royals

On Friday, the Hamline Pipers ended their wretched run of nine straight defeats with a win over the Bethel Royals. The final score was 2-1 after drama in overtime.

Hamline's Haley Eder-Zdechlik scored the game-winning goal.

The Pipers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Hannah Dorsey scoring in the first period.

Lindsey Muntifering scored late into the second period, assisted by Kallie Abrahamson and Julia McAlpin .

In overtime, it took 3:32 before Haley Eder-Zdechlik scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Cheyenne Abear and Ally Steffensmeier .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.