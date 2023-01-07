Concordia Stingers win against Bethel Royals in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Concordia Stingers on the road against the Bethel Royals in the game on Friday. Concordia won in overtime 4-3.

Concordia's Brooke Gibson scored the game-winning goal.

Six goals were scored in the first period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second period.

Zero goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

In overtime, it took 3:59 before Brooke Gibson scored the game-winner for the road team.