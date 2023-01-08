Concordia Stingers score twice in the third to beat Bethel Royals

The Concordia Stingers defeated the Bethel Royals 4-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Concordia pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Concordia's Brooke Gibson scored the game-winning goal.

Six goals were scored in the first period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second period.

Zero goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Stingers took the lead early when Brooke Gibson found the back of the net. That left the final score at 4-3.