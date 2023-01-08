Concordia Stingers pull ahead in the third to defeat Bethel Royals

The Concordia Stingers were victorious on the road against the Bethel Royals. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but Concordia pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-3.

Concordia's Brooke Gibson scored the game-winning goal.

Six goals were scored in the first period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second period.

Zero goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Stingers took the lead early when Brooke Gibson netted one. The 4-3 goal held up as the game winner.