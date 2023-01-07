SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Concordia Stingers grab extra point vs. Bethel Royals in overtime

The Bethel Royals and the visiting Concordia Stingers tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Concordia beat Bethel in overtime 4-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 07, 2023 03:41 AM
Concordia's Brooke Gibson scored the game-winning goal.

The first period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Zero goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

In overtime, it took 3:59 before Brooke Gibson scored the game-winner for the road team.