Concordia Stingers grab extra point vs. Bethel Royals in overtime

The Bethel Royals and the visiting Concordia Stingers tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Concordia beat Bethel in overtime 4-3.

Concordia's Brooke Gibson scored the game-winning goal.

The first period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Zero goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

In overtime, it took 3:59 before Brooke Gibson scored the game-winner for the road team.